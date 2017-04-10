« Bollinger Motors shows chassis for its battery-electric sport utility truck | Main | ICCT: alternative jet fuels unlikely to deliver the bulk of GHG emission reductions needed by aviation »

PEUGEOT MICRO e-Kick receives Red Dot Product Design 2017 award

10 April 2017

The PEUGEOT MICRO e-Kick electrically assisted scooter has been awarded a Red Dot Product Design 2017 award for its high-end design and the solution that it provides in meeting sustainable urban mobility challenges. The prize will be awarded on 3 July in Essen, Germany.

It is the first award received by PEUGEOT and MICRO for its high-end electrically assisted scooter, launched at the same time as the new PEUGEOT 3008 SUV.

PEUGEOT and MICRO created the e-Kick as a sustainable mobility solution for urban travel. Its user can ride the last few kilometers of their journey after parking his or her car. The e-Kick can be loaded in the trunk of a car. Weighing only 8.5 kg (18.7 lbs), the scooter reaches a maximum speed of 25 km/h (15.5 mph) and has a range of 12 kilometers (7.5 miles).

The “arm-handlebar” designed by Peugeot Design Lab enables multimodal travel, folding in a matter of seconds. The e-Kick can be used in three ways: riding, transporting the scooter once folded, and taking the metro, bus or train with its compact design.

A premium electrically assisted scooter, the e-Kick came onto the market in November 2016 in Europe, at €1,190 including VAT. It is available at some MICRO outlets, some PEUGEOT outlets and in the MICRO and PEUGEOT Lifestyle online shops.

The Red Dot Product Design award is an international prize awarded annually since 1955. Each year, 39 international experts— designers, architects and teachers—nominate the best achievements of the year. The e-Kick will be on exhibition for a year, as of 3 July, at the Red Dot Design Museum in Essen, Germany.