AISIN Group to provide transmissions for Elio 3-wheeler

10 April 2017

Elio Motors, the startup vehicle manufacturer planning to launch a three-wheeled vehicle that will get up to 84 mpg with a targeted base price of $7,450, has selected AISIN Group to supply transmissions for the Elio.

AISIN Group is the sixth largest Tier One automotive supplier in the world and the largest manufacturer of transmissions.

The AISIN transmissions will play a key role in meeting several of our goals, including cost, fuel efficiency, and performance. In addition, having AISIN as part of our world-class team underscores Elio Motors’ ability to attract leading suppliers to move this project forward. Cementing our relationship with AISIN is another major milestone in our development.

—Paul Elio, founder and CEO of Elio Motors

