AISIN Group to provide transmissions for Elio 3-wheeler

10 April 2017

Elio Motors, the startup vehicle manufacturer planning to launch a three-wheeled vehicle that will get up to 84 mpg with a targeted base price of $7,450, has selected AISIN Group to supply transmissions for the Elio.

AISIN Group is the sixth largest Tier One automotive supplier in the world and the largest manufacturer of transmissions.