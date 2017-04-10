« Toyota invests $1.33B in Kentucky plant to introduce TNGA; 2018 Camry to be 1st TNGA car made in US | Main | Eaton and Cummins to form JV for automated transmissions for heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles »

Print this post

Ford introduces first pursuit-rated hybrid police car

10 April 2017

Ford revealed the industry’s first pursuit-rated hybrid police car, the Ford Police Responder Hybrid Sedan. The new hybrid, based on the Fusion, is the second of 13 new electrified vehicles the company plans to introduce over the next five years.

A pursuit-rated vehicle is an authorized emergency vehicle specially designed and equipped for use during high-speed pursuits meeting certain vehicle dynamics and safety standards, such as 75 mph rear-end crash testing. Pursuit-rated vehicles are certified by different police agencies to be able to handle police pursuits for longer periods at different speeds and over obstacles such as curbs and flooded intersections.

The Police Responder Hybrid Sedan will help cities decrease emissions and offers the potential for significant fuel savings, both while driving and while idling. While driving, Ford’s patented hybrid technology is projected to provide EPA-estimated combined gas mileage of 38 mpg (6.18 l/100 km—more than twice that of today’s Ford Police Interceptor with 3.7-liter V6 with EPA-estimated 18 mpg combined. Actual mileage will vary. Final EPA-estimated ratings are not yet available.

While idling, the Police Responder Hybrid Sedan’s lithium-ion battery helps power the high electrical loads of a police vehicle, reducing engine run time and saving an estimated 0.27 gallons of fuel per hour. Police Responder Hybrid Sedan customers could see nearly $3,900 a year in potential fuel savings per vehicle relative to the Police Interceptor, if a police vehicle is driven 20,000 miles per year, runs two shifts per day, 365 days per year, idles 4.9 hours per 8-hour shift, and is fueled at an average gas price of $2.50/gallon. The Ford Police Responder online fuel calculator enables customers to determine how much they may potentially save.

The Police Responder Hybrid Sedan uses an efficient Atkinson-cycle 2.0-liter engine with an electric motor fed by an advanced lithium-ion battery. The hybrid is calibrated for law enforcement’s unique duty cycle and will run in battery-only mode up to 60 mph (97 km/h). The car automatically switches to maximum performance—with the engine and battery working at peak acceleration levels—when needed.

Ford sells the most police vehicles in the United States, with 63% market share. The company has been partnering with cities on custom law enforcement vehicles since the days of the Model T.

The Police Responder Hybrid Sedan can be ordered this spring and will be delivered to police departments nationwide next summer.