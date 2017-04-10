« Renewable plastic precursor could reduce cost of cellulosic ethanol by >$2/gallon | Main | Ford introduces first pursuit-rated hybrid police car »

Print this post

Toyota invests $1.33B in Kentucky plant to introduce TNGA; 2018 Camry to be 1st TNGA car made in US

10 April 2017

Toyota Motor is making a $1.33-billion investment in Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky, Inc. (TMMK); the plant will be Toyota’s first in North America to begin producing vehicles using Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA). (Earlier post.) In 2015, Toyota announced it was investing $1 billion in a new TNGA plant in Guanajuato, Mexico—the first designed from the ground up with TNGA production engineering technologies. The Guanajuato plant will begin producing the Corolla with Model Year 2020. (Earlier post.)

The TMMK-produced Camry, from the 2018 model year, will become the first Toyota vehicle made in the US fully to incorporate the new vehicle development and production technology.

TNGA represents a completely new strategy for the way the company designs, engineers, and manufactures its vehicles. In addition, it will shorten the development cycle for vehicle improvements and new vehicles.

TNGA retains Toyota’s traditional values of build quality and safety while injecting a fun driving experience with more responsive handling, regardless of the model. It also allows for a more flexible production environment.

In addition to TNGA improvements, TMMK will undergo other makeovers that will, together, modernize and streamline the production process. That includes updating equipment and construction of an all-new paint shop.

Toyota Kentucky is the automaker’s largest plant in the world, employing 8,200 team members. This represents an all-time high after recently adding more than 700 people to support the upcoming launch of the 2018 Camry. Last year, TMMK produced nearly a quarter of the total number of Toyota vehicles produced in North America—more than 500,000. In total, the plant has produced more than one-third—11 million—of all Toyota vehicles manufactured in North America since 1986.

The plant produces the Lexus ES 350; Camry sedan; Camry Hybrid sedan; Avalon sedan; Avalon Hybrid sedan; 4-cylinder & V6 engines; axles & steering components; machined blocks; cylinder heads; crankshafts; camshafts; rods & axle assemblies; and dies.

Today’s announcement adds to the $530-million investment the plant committed to in 2013, in part to support Lexus production. This brings Toyota Kentucky’s investment in the last four years to approximately $1.86 billion.

A recent study by the Center for Automotive Research shows Toyota Kentucky supports nearly 30,000 jobs across the state (direct, indirect, and spin-off). TMMK employees live in 80 Kentucky counties, and currently Toyota has more than 100 suppliers located across the Commonwealth.