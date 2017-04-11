« Qoros to unveil Model K-EV concept at Shanghai Auto 2017; Koenigsegg drive-line technology | Main | Elemental boron effective photothermocatalyst for the conversion of CO2 for fuels and chemicals »

Enerkem achieves all production milestones at its Edmonton waste-to-biofuel facility

11 April 2017

Enerkem Inc. said that its first full-scale commercial waste-to-fuels facility, located in Edmonton, Alberta, has met all operational milestones set by its senior lender Integrated Asset Management (IAM).

In less than five minutes, Enerkem’s technology turns household waste into 99.9% pure liquid chemicals and biofuels. Since the start of production, the Enerkem Alberta Biofuels facility has been meeting the highest quality standards set by the International Methanol Producers and Consumers Association (IMPCA) for the production and sale of methanol.

Last year, Enerkem’s biorefinery also became the first ISCC certified plant (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) in the world to convert municipal solid waste into biomethanol.

This pioneering facility has been financed by private sources and received funding support from Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), Alberta Innovates and Alberta Energy.

Integrated Asset Management Corp. is one of Canada’s leading alternative asset management companies with approximately $2.6 billion in assets and committed capital under management in real estate and private debt.