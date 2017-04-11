« Volkswagen showcases 2018 Golf family at New York show | Main | Renesas introduces “autonomy” open platform for ADAS and automated driving »

Plugless: first wireless charger to provide 1 million charge hours for PEVs

11 April 2017

Evatran Group, the manufacturer and distributor of Plugless, announced that Plugless installations across North America (and some worldwide) crossed 1-million hours charged this month. This marks another “firsts” milestone for Plugless in the EV industry.

1 st wireless EV charging field trials. From 2012 to 2014 Plugless systems were rigorously testing in the field at more than a dozen “Apollo” trial partner sites – including installations at Google, Duke Energy, and Hertz.

1 st production wireless charger available for purchase by EV owners. In 2014 Plugless began selling 3.3kW wireless EV chargers for Chevy Volt and Nissan LEAF. Plugless continues to be the only wireless EV charger for sale to consumers in the world.

1 st wireless EV charger installed on a production fleet of driverless shuttlebuses. In 2016 Plugless was installed on a fleet of a leading fully autonomous shuttlebus company based in Europe.

1 st 7.2kW wireless EV charger available for purchase. In 2016 Evatran introduced the 2nd Gen Plugless system loaded with enhanced features and more than doubling the power to 7.2kW.

1 st Production System available to Tesla Model S owners for autonomous charging. The first integration of the 2nd Gen Plugless system begins shipping to customers in late 2016.

1 st wireless EV charger designed for interoperable across Tesla and other EVs. The 2nd Gen Plugless system is designed to charge Tesla Model S and any EVs upgraded with a 2nd Gen Plugless systems in the future.

1 st production wireless EV charger to inductively charge a Chinese production EV. In December 2016, the 2nd Gen Plugless system charged a JAC iEV6S (a SUV) across a six-inch (150mm) air gap. The demonstration system allows for 10 inches (254mm) of roadway clearance, a necessity in China.

1st license-free demonstration system available for purchase. In 2017 Plugless begins sales of 3.6kW and 7.2kW demonstration systems to electrified transportation companies and research groups looking for an affordable way to leap-frog inductive charging development costs.

To mark surpassing the 1-million hours charged mark this month, Plugless is offering an instant rebate of $600 on the premium Plugless system for Tesla Model S.