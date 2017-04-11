« Cadillac Super Cruise hands-free system uses driver attention system and LiDAR map database | Main

Qoros to unveil Model K-EV concept at Shanghai Auto 2017; Koenigsegg drive-line technology

11 April 2017

Qoros Automotive will reveal Qoros Model K-EV, its newest high-performance electric concept car, at Shanghai Auto 2017. Qoros plans to put Model K-EV into mass production in 2019.

The Qoros Model K-EV will feature an individually powered, high-performance, all-wheel drive system, utilizing the same high performance electric drive-line technology also found in Koenigsegg’s Regera, the limited production plug-in hybrid supercar designed by the Swedish supercar manufacturer.

The Koenigsegg Regera combines a twin-turbo V8 combustion engine with three electric motors and battery power via Koenigsegg Direct Drive. This technology removes the traditional gearbox, making the car lighter and more efficient. The Koenigsegg Direct Drive transmission (KDD) was invented by Christian von Koenigsegg and developed for the Regera by the Koenigsegg Advanced Engineering team.

The patent-pending KDD replaces the combustion engine’s traditional transmission, instead providing direct drive to the rear axle from the combustion engine without the need of multitude gears or a variable transmissions, all of which have inherently high energy losses.

The Regera has three YASA-developed electric motors, which supplement the energy from the combustion engine. Aside from providing extreme responsiveness, these electric motors also allow for torque vectoring, regenerative braking and energy conversion. YASA’s axial flux motors are extremely power dense, making them a key-ingredient for the KDD. There is one YASA motor for each rear wheel, providing electric direct drive, and one on the crankshaft that provides torque-fill, electrical generation and starter motor functionality.





The Koenigsegg Regera drive technology. Click to enlarge.

The Qoros Model K-EV features an asymmetric door design allowing greater possibility for designers to create a unique and distinctive experience for the driver and passengers. The large-sized gull-wing door on the driver’s side automatically opens when activated. The front passenger’s door with a two-hinged system opens outward as a conventional door or sliding horizontally alongside if needed.

The door on the rear passenger side features a sliding system to ensure maximize convenience and ease of use for passengers entering and exiting the car. Additionally, the car’s interior has been purposefully designed to create two distinct cabin spaces in the front and rear.

Qoros Model K-EV is built with “Clever Carbon Cabin” (CCC) technology, a seamlessly-integrated cabin made primarily from carbon fiber. CCC’s use of carbon fiber maintains vehicle body strength and durability, with significant design freedom, while reducing weight and maintaining occupant safety over long-term use.

Qoros’ cooperation with Koenigsegg started with the QamFree engine (earlier post), the innovative engine technology developed by Koenigsegg’s sister company FreeValve. This new technology will be introduced to Qoros’ future internal combustion car models to sharpen their competitiveness in the market.