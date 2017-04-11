« MIT Energy Initiative launches 3-year study on future of transportation; technology, fuel, infrastructure, policy, and consumer preference | Main | Qoros to unveil Model K-EV concept at Shanghai Auto 2017; Koenigsegg drive-line technology »

Cadillac Super Cruise hands-free system uses driver attention system and LiDAR map database

11 April 2017

The 2018 Cadillac CT6 will feature Super Cruise (earlier post) autonomous driving technology for the highway. Unlike other driver assistance systems, Super Cruise utilizes two advanced technology systems—a driver attention system and precision LiDAR map data—to ensure safe and confident vehicle operation. These systems are added to the network of cameras and radar sensors in the CT6, providing a more data-rich approach to driver assistance.

Super Cruise will be offered as an option on the 2018 Cadillac CT6 prestige sedan, starting this fall in the US and Canadian markets.

Super Cruise adds automatic lane-centering to CT6’s existing suite of driver assistance active safety technologies, enabling automatic control of speed and steering during highway driving.

When we were developing Super Cruise we knew it was important to keep the driver engaged during operation. That’s why we’ve added a driver attention function, to insist on driver supervision. —Barry Walkup, chief engineer of Cadillac Super Cruise

The driver attention system uses a small camera located on the top of the steering column that focuses exclusively on the driver and works with infrared lights to track head position to determine where the driver is looking whenever Super Cruise is in operation.

Existing driver assist systems only rely upon steering wheel input and warning messages to request driver attention and control. Cadillac says that it is the only manufacturer to monitor driver attention to the road ahead when an autonomous system such as Super Cruise is engaged.

If the system detects the driver has turned attention away from the road ahead for too long, it will prompt the driver to return their attention to the road ahead. If the driver does not immediately refocus on the road, Super Cruise will continue to safely steer until a further escalation of alerts prompts the driver to resume supervision.

If the system determines continued inattentiveness, a steering wheel light bar guides the driver to look at the road or take back control of the wheel. Additional alerts can include visual indicators in the instrument cluster, tactile alerts in Cadillac’s Safety Alert Seat and audible alerts, if necessary.

In the limited event of an unresponsive driver, the Cadillac CT6 utilizes the full capability of onboard driver assistance technologies to bring the car to a controlled stop and contact OnStar to alert first responders, if necessary.

Precision LiDAR Map Data. Super Cruise is also the first assisted driving technology that will use precision LiDAR map data in addition to real-time cameras, sensors and GPS.

Data from on-board cameras, GPS and radar sensors is a key component of most assisted driving systems. The car uses the real-time data provided by the cameras and sensors to govern steering, braking and acceleration. Super Cruise adds to this formula using advanced laser technology in development for future autonomous vehicles: a LiDAR-scanned map database.

Combined with the real-time data from cameras and GPS sensors, the precision map governs system use, enabling it in only the areas where appropriate road conditions are detected. The combination of real-time data with precision mapping also improves vehicle control through curves and hills.

This advanced map data restrains Super Cruise use to divided, limited-access highways—highways with defined “on-” and “off-ramps.” This approach focuses Super Cruise’s benefit on highway commutes, a large part of many consumers’ daily driving routines, as well as long-distance travels. It eliminates variables such as intersections and other less predictable potential hazards that can be prevalent on rural roads or city streets.

The precision LiDAR map was developed specifically for Super Cruise. Engineers mapped every mile of limited-access highway in the US and Canada, providing detailed information to the car about the road ahead. This pairs with improved accuracy GPS, measuring real-time location in a fashion four to eight times more precise than traditional GPS.