Volkswagen showcases 2018 Golf family at New York show

11 April 2017

Volkswagen is showcasing its refreshed 2018 Golf line-up—featuring styling, technology and driver ssistance updates—at the New York International Auto Show this week. The revised Golf family goes on sale this Fall as 2018 models, with the exception of the updated e-Golf, which is a 2017 model.

Driver Assistance Systems. Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking (Front Assist) is now available on most SE trims and above, as is Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert. The updated version of Front Assist now includes Pedestrian Monitoring. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Warning (Lane Assist), Park Distance Control, Parking Steering Assistant (Park Assist), and High Beam Control (Light Assist) are also available on some models.

Technology. Infotainment systems in 2018 model year vehicles now feature larger, crisper touchscreens. Standard 6.5-inch displays replace the 5-inch screens in previous models. SE and SEL trims feature standard 8-inch touchscreens. The new Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, allowing drivers to customize the vehicle information on the dashboards, is standard on the Golf R.

Pricing for all models will be announced closer to market introduction.