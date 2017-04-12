« Volkswagen introduces transferable 6-year, 72K mile bumper-to-bumper warranty on 2018 Atlas and Tiguan SUVs | Main | Porsche introducing flagship Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid in New York »

Dalia Research: Globally, 40% would consider an EV, but held back by logistics

12 April 2017

Worldwide, 40% of those planning to buy a car within the next five years say they are likely to buy all-electric (even though not all of them would be able to afford one at foreseeable price points), according to findings from Dalia Research’s global mobility study. The percentage is higher among those who are looking to buy a replacement for their current car (44%), and lower among those who have never owned a car (36%). The Dalia study is based on a census-representative survey of 43,034 people across 52 countries completed in February 2017.

For the US and Canada, the consideration of electric vehicle adoption is 31%; for China, the figure is 58%. Japan is surprisingly low at 16%. (An interactive map showing Dalia findings is available here.)

Most people see the greatest advantage of EVs as being their environmental impact. 65% say it’s beneficial that electric vehicles pollute less and that “they reduce reliance on fossil fuels” (43%). People also appreciate how quiet EVs are (37%), that they cost less to run (29%), and that they are modern (23%).

However, 50% of people think there aren’t enough charging stations, 42% don’t think they could use an EV for long distance travel, and 36% think it would take too long to charge one. 44% of respondents also think an electric vehicle would be too expensive to buy.

Even in countries with ample charging stations, people don’t think there are enough. In Japan for example, where the number of electric car charging stations has surpassed the number of gas stations, 64% still think there are not enough charging stations.

Dalia’s survey shows people are interested in electric cars, but it also suggests many remain unaware or are wary about the logistics of owning and maintaining an EV.