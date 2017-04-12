« Volkswagen introduces transferable 6-year, 72K mile bumper-to-bumper warranty on 2018 Atlas and Tiguan SUVs | Main | Porsche introducing flagship Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid in New York »
Dalia Research: Globally, 40% would consider an EV, but held back by logistics
12 April 2017
Worldwide, 40% of those planning to buy a car within the next five years say they are likely to buy all-electric (even though not all of them would be able to afford one at foreseeable price points), according to findings from Dalia Research’s global mobility study. The percentage is higher among those who are looking to buy a replacement for their current car (44%), and lower among those who have never owned a car (36%). The Dalia study is based on a census-representative survey of 43,034 people across 52 countries completed in February 2017.
For the US and Canada, the consideration of electric vehicle adoption is 31%; for China, the figure is 58%. Japan is surprisingly low at 16%. (An interactive map showing Dalia findings is available here.)
Most people see the greatest advantage of EVs as being their environmental impact. 65% say it’s beneficial that electric vehicles pollute less and that “they reduce reliance on fossil fuels” (43%). People also appreciate how quiet EVs are (37%), that they cost less to run (29%), and that they are modern (23%).
However, 50% of people think there aren’t enough charging stations, 42% don’t think they could use an EV for long distance travel, and 36% think it would take too long to charge one. 44% of respondents also think an electric vehicle would be too expensive to buy.
Even in countries with ample charging stations, people don’t think there are enough. In Japan for example, where the number of electric car charging stations has surpassed the number of gas stations, 64% still think there are not enough charging stations.
Dalia’s survey shows people are interested in electric cars, but it also suggests many remain unaware or are wary about the logistics of owning and maintaining an EV.
I suspect the low percentage of Japanese considering a BEV is partly due to 'loyalty' to Toyota, who have not backed BEVs, and partly because of low confidence in low-CO2 power generation, particularly in the wake of Fukushima.
Japan would otherwise seem ideally suited to BEVs since they, to the best of my knowledge, rarely drive long distances and they have a great sense of moral responsibility to pollute as little as possible.
Posted by: Thomas Pedersen | April 12, 2017 at 02:40 AM
It's because they don't have a good deal on electricity prices so it's on par with petroleum but the ev cost 2 to 3 time as much as a gasoline car.
If we remove the gas taxe, we can see that it cost less to drive on gas. Also nissan just released the versa e-note that do more that 80 mpg. This is more that the prius and the versa e-note offer more power and cost less. This is the car i intend to buy.
Posted by: gorr | April 12, 2017 at 06:23 AM
Bullshit, e-note is no better than Prius, you are mixing Japan JC08 test cycle with EPA. Prius gets 94 MPG on JC08.
Japanese may have more problems with charging at home or don't want't to be stranded on power outages in case of another tsunami.
Posted by: GasperG | April 12, 2017 at 06:37 AM
Good point, CasperG,
As great as the Japanese society and engineering is, the natural forces at play on those islands are so great that (prolonged) power outages are things to prepare for. A full tank of gas can be very helpful.
Also in the zombie apocalypse...
Posted by: Thomas Pedersen | April 12, 2017 at 07:23 AM
