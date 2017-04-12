« EIA STEO projects higher US crude production, increases in travel and gasoline demand | Main | GM earns EPA ENERGY STAR Award for Environmental Leadership; energy use per vehicle in manufacturing down 10% YoY »

Ford projects SUVs to be >45% of non-premium US sales in next 5-7 years; adding 5 new SUVs in NA by 2020

12 April 2017

Ford projects the SUV segment will continue growing, accounting for more than 45% of the non-premium US retail industry in the next five to seven years. (In March 2017, SUVs/Crossovers accounted for about 40% of new vehicle sales.) Positioning to take advantage of this growth, Ford plans to add five all-new SUVs to its lineup in North America by 2020.

Ford says that demographics are driving the anticipated trend, as more millennials and baby boomers favor the functionality and technology SUVs bring.

Today, 35- to 44-year-olds buy more midsize and large SUVs than any other demographic—and even more millennials are expected to join this SUV-loving group as they age. Baby boomers—already buying nearly 30% of small SUVs—are expected to lean even more heavily into SUVs as they age, with the youngest in this group turning 53 years old this year.

Ford already has a full utility lineup, including the EcoSport, Escape, Edge, all-new full-size Expedition—and now, the new Explorer that’s on its way.

For 2018, Explorer has been further upgraded, providing customers freshened front and rear styling details, better technology and more options.

Drivers can opt for five different series featuring three different engines including a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder that delivers 280 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 310 lb.-ft. of torque at 3,000 rpm. Explorer Sport and Platinum edition models are equipped with a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 featuring new quad exhaust tips. The engine generates 365 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 350 lb.-ft of torque at 3,500 rpm.