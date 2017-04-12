« Dalia Research: Globally, 40% would consider an EV, but held back by logistics | Main | ST Engineering launches several initiatives on autonomous vehicles in Singapore »
Porsche introducing flagship Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid in New York
12 April 2017
Porsche is introducing the new 680-hp Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid (earlier post)—the first hybrid flagship for one of its model lines—at the New York International Auto Show this week.
After the successful debut of the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid (earlier post)—which uses a twin-turbo V6 engine combined with an electric motor—the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is another compelling demonstration of the performance advantages of hybrid technology. Combining the 4.0-liter V8 engine from the Panamera Turbo with an electric motor, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid delivers a total output of 680 hp and 626 lb-ft (849 N·m) of torque.
The 2018 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is expected to reach US dealers by the end of 2017. It will also be offered in an Executive version with a 5.9-inch longer wheelbase. The base suggested retail price for the 2018 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid will be $184,400, while the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive will start at $194,800. These prices exclude the $1,050 delivery, processing and handling fee.
Porsche is also introducing the Panamera Sport Turismo, a new version with a large tailgate, low loading edge, increased luggage compartment volume, and seating for five. The Panamera Sport Turismo models will be available with the corresponding four engines from the sport sedan: Panamera 4, Panamera 4S, Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, and the Panamera Turbo.
The Panamera 4S Sport Turismo reaches 60 mph (with launch control) in 4.0 seconds and is powered by a 2.9 liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine having 440 hp. The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo is powered by the same combustion engine as in the 4S, and has an additional 136-hp electric motor, which in combination propel it from 0 to 60 in 4.4 seconds. The Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo reaches 60 mph (with launch control) in 3.4 seconds and is powered by a 4.0 liter twin-turbocharged V8 generating 550 hp.
The Panamera Sport Turismo models are expected to arrive in the United States at the end of 2017. Suggested retail prices will start at $96,200 for the Panamera 4 Sport Turismo, $104,000 for the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo, $109,200 for the Panamera 4S Sport Turismo, and $154,000 for the Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo, in each case excluding the $1,050 delivery, processing, and handling fee.
April 12, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)
