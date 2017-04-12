« GM earns EPA ENERGY STAR Award for Environmental Leadership; energy use per vehicle in manufacturing down 10% YoY | Main | Dalia Research: Globally, 40% would consider an EV, but held back by logistics »
Volkswagen introduces transferable 6-year, 72K mile bumper-to-bumper warranty on 2018 Atlas and Tiguan SUVs
12 April 2017
Volkswagen is introducing a six-year or 72,000-mile (whichever occurs first) bumper-to-bumper New Vehicle Limited Warranty, with coverage that’s transferable beyond the first owner for the new 2018 Volkswagen Atlas and 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan.
The 2018 Atlas and 2018 Tiguan’s six-year/72,000-mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty includes powertrain coverage for their engines, transmissions and optional 4Motion all-wheel-drive system. Major competitors to the Atlas—Ford Explorer, Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander and Nissan Pathfinder among them—offer a three-year/36,000 mile basic warranty and a five-year/60,000 mile powertrain warranty.
Major competitors to the Tiguan also offer a three-year/36,000 mile basic warranty with a five-year or 60,000-mile powertrain warranty—such as Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, and Toyota RAV4.
Not only is the Volkswagen SUV bumper-to-bumper warranty longer than its competitors, but all of its elements can be transferred to subsequent owners up to 6 years or 72,000 miles, whichever occurs first.
While Hyundai and Kia offer a five-year/60,000 mile basic warranty and a higher time and mileage limit on their powertrain limited warranties, if the car is sold to a second owner, the powertrain limited warranty is not transferable beyond five years or 60,000 miles from the date it was first sold new.
We specifically designed and built the all-new Atlas and Tiguan for American customers. This warranty further addresses the needs of American buyers head-on. We’re confident in the reliability and workmanship of these SUVs, and we want our customers to be confident in their purchase. We believe this warranty will lead to reduced cost of ownership for Volkswagen owners.—Hinrich J. Woebcken, President and Chief Executive Officer of Volkswagen Group of America
