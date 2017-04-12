« GM earns EPA ENERGY STAR Award for Environmental Leadership; energy use per vehicle in manufacturing down 10% YoY | Main | Dalia Research: Globally, 40% would consider an EV, but held back by logistics »

Volkswagen introduces transferable 6-year, 72K mile bumper-to-bumper warranty on 2018 Atlas and Tiguan SUVs

12 April 2017

Volkswagen is introducing a six-year or 72,000-mile (whichever occurs first) bumper-to-bumper New Vehicle Limited Warranty, with coverage that’s transferable beyond the first owner for the new 2018 Volkswagen Atlas and 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan.

The 2018 Atlas and 2018 Tiguan’s six-year/72,000-mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty includes powertrain coverage for their engines, transmissions and optional 4Motion all-wheel-drive system. Major competitors to the Atlas—Ford Explorer, Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander and Nissan Pathfinder among them—offer a three-year/36,000 mile basic warranty and a five-year/60,000 mile powertrain warranty.

Major competitors to the Tiguan also offer a three-year/36,000 mile basic warranty with a five-year or 60,000-mile powertrain warranty—such as Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, and Toyota RAV4.

Not only is the Volkswagen SUV bumper-to-bumper warranty longer than its competitors, but all of its elements can be transferred to subsequent owners up to 6 years or 72,000 miles, whichever occurs first.

While Hyundai and Kia offer a five-year/60,000 mile basic warranty and a higher time and mileage limit on their powertrain limited warranties, if the car is sold to a second owner, the powertrain limited warranty is not transferable beyond five years or 60,000 miles from the date it was first sold new.