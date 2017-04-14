« First $300M tranche of VW National ZEV investment targets charging infrastructure; 150kW+ fast charging on highway network | Main | Berkeley Lab working with Alphabet Energy to develop a low-cost thermoelectric system »

Midwest EVOLVE electric vehicle project hosts first EV ride and drive at Earth Day event in Ohio

14 April 2017

Earth Day Coalition will give consumers a chance to test drive some of the newest electric vehicles at EarthFest 2017, 22 April at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, Middleburg Heights, OH. The ride-and-drive is a part of a new seven-state project called Midwest EVOLVE (Electric Vehicle Opportunities: Learning, eVents, Experience). The drives are a part of a new three-year partnership between the American Lung Association of the Upper Midwest and eight Clean Cities coalitions throughout the Midwest to demonstrate the performance and environmental benefits of electric vehicles.

EarthFest is Ohio’s largest environmental education event and the longest-running Earth Day celebration in the nation. This year, in partnership with Mayor Frank Jackson’s Sustainable Cleveland 2019 initiative, Cuyahoga Arts and Culture, the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District, and Midwest EVOLVE, EarthFest will celebrate the “Year of Vibrant Green Space.”

At EarthFest, families will enjoy all-day entertainment with more than 270 exhibits in nine sustainability exhibit areas, including Vibrant Green Space, Clean Transportation, Clean Water, Community Works, Environmental and Energy Science, Family Fun, Green Home and Garden, Health and Fitness, and Local and Sustainable Food.

The Midwest EVOLVE project launched in early 2017 with three automotive partners—Ford, GM and Nissan—as well as more than 60 other partners throughout the Midwest, including Argonne National Laboratory, utilities, state agencies, municipalities, dealerships and dealer associations.

The partners support the project through donations, vehicles for test drives, and in-kind support. Between now and the end of 2019, more than 200 large and small Midwest EVOLVE events, including ride and drives, workplace-charging seminars, and other events, will held at brand-neutral settings throughout the Midwest.