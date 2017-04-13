« Proterra delivers 100th electric bus | Main

KAUST team alters atomic composition of MoS2 to boost performance as water-splitting catalyst for H2 production

13 April 2017

Researchers at KAUST have developed and used a novel way of increasing the chemical reactivity of a two-dimensional molybdenum disulfide material to produce a cheap and effective catalyst for water splitting to produce hydrogen. This technique may also have potential benefits for other manufacturing industries.

One route to hydrogen generation is by electrolysis: passing an electrical current through water via two electrodes to cause a chemical reaction that breaks the water molecule into its component hydrogen and oxygen atoms. The speed of this hydrogen evolution reaction can be increased using a catalyst on the electrodes. Platinum is a perfect material for the job, but is it very expensive.

Two-dimensional layered transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD) materials such as Molybdenum disulfide (MoS 2 ) have been recognized as one of the low-cost and efficient electrocatalysts for hydrogen evolution reaction (HER). The crystal edges that account for a small percentage of the surface area, rather than the basal planes, of MoS 2 monolayer have been confirmed as their active catalytic sites. As a result, extensive efforts have been developing in activating the basal planes of MoS 2 for enhancing their HER activity.

Here, we report a simple and efficient approach—using a remote hydrogen-plasma process—to creating S-vacancies on the basal plane of monolayer crystalline MoS 2 ; this process can generate high density of S-vacancies while mainly maintaining the morphology and structure of MoS 2 monolayer. The density of S-vacancies (defects) on MoS 2 monolayers resulted from the remote hydrogen-plasma process can be tuned and play a critical role in HER, as evidenced in the results of our spectroscopic and electrical measurements.

The H 2 -plasma treated MoS 2 also provides an excellent platform for systematic and fundamental study of defect-property relationships in TMDs, which provides insights for future applications including electrical, optical and magnetic devices. —Cheng et al.

Molybdenum disulfide is a two-dimensional material very similar to graphene. Previous experimental and theoretical results have verified its excellent catalytic potential and indicated that the hydrogen evolution reaction takes place at its jagged edges, while its flat surface planes remain chemically inert.

Lain-Jong Li, Professor of Material Science and Engineering at KAUST, with colleagues from the National Chiao Tung University (Taiwan) and the National Applied Research Laboratories in Taiwan created their molybdenum disulfide using a process called chemical vapor deposition.

A sample was then transferred to a graphite substrate and placed in a vacuum chamber in which the researchers created a hydrogen plasma. This process removed some of the sulfur atoms from the surface of the sample. By adjusting the sample’s time in the plasma, the team could control the density of these sulfur vacancies.



Treating molybdenum disulfide in a hydrogen plasma creates active sites on its planar surface and makes the surface reactive for reducing water to hydrogen. Treating molybdenum disulfide in a hydrogen plasma creates active sites on its planar surface and makes the surface reactive for reducing water to hydrogen. Source: KAUST.

A monolayer of molybdenum disulfide is only reactive for reducing water to hydrogen at its edge. But we discovered an efficient way to create active sites on its planar surface, largely activating surface reactivity. —Lain-Jong Li

The researchers confirmed the changes in catalytic activity and also found a useful offshoot of this process. Controlling the atomic composition of molybdenum disulfide could also lead to the development of electrical, optical and magnetic devices.

Next we hope to move beyond the beaker and put the catalysts in practical flow cell tests. —Lain-Jong Li

