Proterra delivers 100th electric bus

13 April 2017

Proterra delivered its 100th battery-electric bus, destined for San Joaquin Region Transit District (RTD) in Stockton, Calif. Proterra is leading the industry with more 60% of electric bus sales since the industry’s inception.

Proterra has delivered its buses to 36 different municipal, university and commercial transit agency customers in 20 states. Many of the transit agencies serving these communities have also completed third and fourth orders for Proterra buses including San Joaquin RTD, King County Metro in Seattle and Foothill Transit in Pomona, Calif.

Serving more than 687,744 people in San Joaquin County, RTD has added ten more Proterra Catalyst battery-electric buses to its expanding fleet, bringing its total number of Proterra buses to 12. San Joaquin RTD is the first agency in Northern California to operate all-electric technology.

To date, Proterra buses have completed more than 3,100,000 miles in revenue service, which equates to ~6,000 tons of GHG emissions reduced and more than $2 million saved in fuel and maintenance costs. On a total cost of ownership basis, these vehicles can save transit agencies up to $459,000 per bus over diesel-hybrid vehicles and up to $448,000 vs. diesel vehicles over their lifetime, the company said.