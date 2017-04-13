« NREL sets new world efficiency record for solar hydrogen production: 16.2% | Main | Ford exploring use of bamboo in cars »

Volkswagen to unveil I.D. electric crossover in Shanghai; all-wheel drive and autopilot

13 April 2017

Volkswagen will unveil an electric crossover concept vehicle at Auto Shanghai 2017 (19 to 29 April). The concept car is the brand’s first electrically powered crossover utility vehicle (CUV)—a four-door coupé and sport utility vehicle (SUV) in one. After the premieres of the I.D. (Paris, 2016, earlier post) and I.D. BUZZ (Detroit, 2017, earlier post), this concept car follows as the third progressive member of the I.D. family—a new generation of zero emission vehicle with a long range and a charismatic electric mobility design.

The CUV of the I.D. family was conceptualized as a sporty, interactively designed zero-emission all-rounder with electric all-wheel drive that is as impressive in the urban environment as it is on the rough terrain covered in an adventurous and active lifestyle.



Teaser shot of the I.D> electric crossover concept. Click to enlarge.

A long driving range on the same level of the range of today’s gasoline-powered cars makes it suitable for long trips. Like the I.D. and I.D. BUZZ, this concept car can also drive fully autonomously. All it takes is a light push on the VW badge on the steering wheel to activate this autonomous mode.

The steering wheel retracts electrically into the cockpit where it forms a single unit with the displays and controls that have been implemented fully digitally. The electric vehicle recognizes its surroundings and other road users via laser scanners, ultrasonic and radar sensors and cameras.

Volkswagen has set the clearly defined goal of advancing electric drive vehicles from the status of a start-up niche to large-scale production models by the middle of the next decade in a worldwide product offensive. The concept car that is now making its debut in Shanghai illustrates the multifaceted range of these future Volkswagen electric models in the year 2020.