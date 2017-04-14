« Suzuki, Toshiba and Denso to form JV to produce automotive Li-ion battery packs in India | Main

Print this post

Workhorse releases specs for coming W-15 extended range electric pickup

14 April 2017

Workhorse has released initial specifications of its W-15 pickup truck, for which it has accumulated letters of intent for 2,150 units. (Earlier post.) A drivable prototype of the W-15 will be unveiled at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Long Beach, California, on May 2. Production models are scheduled for delivery in 2018.

Designed specifically to meet the needs of commercial fleets, the W-15 is believed to be the first plug-in, range-extended pickup truck built from the ground up by an original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

Preliminary specifications announced today include:

75 MPGe fuel efficiency in all-electric operation

80-mile all-electric range

gasoline-powered range extender

460 system horsepower (343 kW)

0-60 miles per hour in 5.5 seconds

True all-wheel drive (AWD)

Automatic braking

Lane-departure warning

Composite body with carbon fiber

Double cab

Standard bed configuration

7.2 kW power export that allows tools to be plugged directly into the battery power source without the truck running

Tesla chief Elon Musk has tweeted that a Tesla pickup truck will be unveiled in 18-24 months.