Workhorse releases specs for coming W-15 extended range electric pickup
14 April 2017
Workhorse has released initial specifications of its W-15 pickup truck, for which it has accumulated letters of intent for 2,150 units. (Earlier post.) A drivable prototype of the W-15 will be unveiled at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Long Beach, California, on May 2. Production models are scheduled for delivery in 2018.
Designed specifically to meet the needs of commercial fleets, the W-15 is believed to be the first plug-in, range-extended pickup truck built from the ground up by an original equipment manufacturer (OEM).
Preliminary specifications announced today include:
- 75 MPGe fuel efficiency in all-electric operation
- 80-mile all-electric range
- gasoline-powered range extender
- 460 system horsepower (343 kW)
- 0-60 miles per hour in 5.5 seconds
- True all-wheel drive (AWD)
- Automatic braking
- Lane-departure warning
- Composite body with carbon fiber
- Double cab
- Standard bed configuration
- 7.2 kW power export that allows tools to be plugged directly into the battery power source without the truck running
Tesla chief Elon Musk has tweeted that a Tesla pickup truck will be unveiled in 18-24 months.
