Corvus Energy’s Orca ESS to power multiple hybrid RTG cranes at Changshu Port
15 April 2017
Corvus Energy will supply Orca Energy lithium-ion energy storage systems (ESS) for four hybrid rubber-tired gantry cranes (RTGs) for CCCC Shanghai Equipment Engineering (CCCCSEE). The RTGs are the first of many cranes at the Chinese Port of Changshu to undergo a diesel-to-battery hybrid conversion using a Corvus Orca ESS.
Unlike conventional diesel electric port cranes, the hybrid version is powered primarily from the Orca Energy ESS resulting in fuel savings of up to 65% with the added benefits of reduced operating costs, reduced greenhouse gas emissions and lower noise levels at the terminal. This order represents the first port equipment order to leverage the industry leading performance, safety, reliability and cost effectiveness of the Orca Energy ESS.
This latest order from CCCCSEE for the Port of Changshu, once again proves the viability of energy storage for the hybridization of industrial equipment such as port cranes. The design and performance of Orca Energy enables the ESS to support aggressive load profiles with a significant reduction in cost.—Sean Puchalski, Vice President Strategic Marketing of Corvus Energy
