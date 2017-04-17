« DLR team devises concept for next-gen rail cargo transport; automated, intelligent freight wagons | Main

UK 5*StarS consortium to focus on automotive cybersecurity in autonomous and connected vehicles

17 April 2017

The UK 5*StarS consortium, which partners HORIBA MIRA, Ricardo, Roke, Thatcham Research and Axillium Research, will receive grant funding from the UK’s innovation agency, Innovate UK, to launch the Automotive Cyber Security through Assurance project. The project will address the increased threat from cybersecurity with the proliferation of connected and autonomous road vehicles.

Following its successful bid to secure funding, the consortium will research and develop an innovative assurance methodology to assure that connected autonomous vehicles components and systems have been designed and tested to the relevant cyber security standards throughout their whole lifecycle.

The ultimate aim of the consortium is to develop a 5-star-type consumer rating framework, analogous to existing EuroNCAP type ratings for vehicle safety.