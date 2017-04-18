« Michelin brings back Challenge Bibendum event as Movin’On | Main | U Minn researchers develop bio-based elastomers from recoverable methyl valerolactone; tires, gaskets, seals, etc. »

Print this post

GE and SCE unveil first battery-gas turbine hybrid system

18 April 2017

GE and Southern California Edison (SCE) unveiled the first battery-gas turbine hybrid system in Norwalk, California: the LM6000 Hybrid Electric Gas Turbine (Hybrid EGT). The hybrid system, the first of two to be deployed at SCE sites, was developed in response to changing regulations and grid requirements in the wake of the devastating gas leak from California’s Aliso Canyon storage facility and will ultimately support increasing renewable energy capacity on the California grid.

This hybrid system supports SCE’s increasing renewable energy capacity by providing quick start, fast ramping capabilities when they are needed. The unit integrates a 10 MW, 4.3 MWh Li-ion battery energy storage system, capable of immediately providing power with GE’s proven 50MW LM6000 aeroderivative gas turbine, which offers 56% combined cycle efficiency.

The unit can provide 50 MW of GHG-free spinning reserve, flexible capacity, and peaking energy; 25 MW of high-quality regulation; and 10 MVA of reactive voltage support and primary frequency response when not online.

The system allows the turbine to operate in standby mode without using fuel and enables immediate response to changing energy dispatch needs. Along with new emission controls, the hybrid system provides enhanced flexibility in the operation of the peaker while at the same time reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution by 60%. In addition, demineralized water consumption will be reduced by approximately 45%, saving two million gallons of water annually and increasing the life of the equipment.

The solution qualifies for California’s Independent System Operator’s tariff for contingency reserve, and answers a critical need for Southern California, where regulations on natural gas usage and storage are changing in the wake of the Aliso Canyon leak. GE’s Power Services and Current businesses worked to develop the joint solution in a competitive offer in collaboration with Wellhead Power Solutions, LLC.

Further, California has committed to derive 50% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. The Hybrid EGT helps balance variable energy supply and demand, including during evening hours when the sun sets and solar power production falls while electricity usage surges as customers return home and turn on lights and appliances.

At the heart of the Hybrid EGT is a novel control system which seamlessly blends output between the battery and the gas turbine. The energy storage capacity of the battery has been specifically designed to provide enough time coverage to allow the gas turbine to start and reach its designated power output. As a result, the system does not need to burn fuel and consume water in stand-by mode to be able to dispatch power immediately when demand surges.