« Volvo Cars and Autoliv autonomous driving JV Zenuity starts operations | Main

Print this post

California ARB approves XL Hybrids aftermarket hybrid conversions for Ford Transit vans and wagons

18 April 2017

XL Hybrids has received a California Air Resources Board Executive Order (CARB EO) allowing aftermarket conversions of gasoline-powered Ford Transit cargo vans and passenger wagons to be upgraded with the XL3 Hybrid Electric Drive System. This executive order is the first awarded by CARB for electrifying Ford Transit vans and wagons and covers model years 2017, 2016 and 2015.

XL Hybrids had earlier received CARB Executive Orders on General Motor cargo vans and wagons.

CARB also awarded XL Hybrids with the first California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) vehicle eligibility allowing an incentive for aftermarket conversions of gasoline-powered Ford Transit vans and wagons into hybrid electric vehicles for model years 2017, 2016, and 2015.

California fleets can receive $2,500 vouchers for each Ford Transit van or wagon upfitted with XL Hybrids’ XL3 Hybrid Electric Drive System for up to 100 vehicles per fleet. The second 100 vehicles per fleet will receive $2,000 vouchers for each upfitted Ford Transit van. XL Hybrids conversions for CARB-compliant GM vans and wagons also qualify for HVIP.

The XL3 Hybrid Electric Drive System increases miles driven per gallon by approximately 25%. The technology works seamlessly in the background with zero impact on fleet operations. No driver training, or charging or fueling infrastructure required.

XL Hybrids vehicles include the XL Link cloud-based big data analytics system, which measures MPG performance and reports sustainability benefits. The proprietary XL Link vehicle connectivity is a continuous data link from every vehicle, collecting millions of operational data points, allowing analysis and reports on key performance indicators.