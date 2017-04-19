« GKN Driveline presents fully integrated compact eDrive system in Shanghai; less weight, lower cost, easier integration | Main | Toyota North America unveils hydrogen-fuel-cell heavy-duty truck proof-of-concept; twin Mirai fuel cell stacks »
Honda unveils new CR-V Hybrid SUV at Auto Shanghai 2017
Honda staged the world premiere of the new CR-V Hybrid at Auto Shanghai 2017. The CR-V Hybrid is equipped with the Honda Sport Hybrid i-MMD two-motor hybrid system (earlier post).
Moreover, the CR-V Hybrid comes loaded with a full complement of features including the Honda SENSING suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies. The CR-V Hybrid is scheduled to go on sale in China in the second half of 2017 from Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., Ltd.
Honda plans to begin sales of a new electric vehicle, developed as a China-exclusive model, in 2018.
In China, we are required to attain the world’s top-level targets in all three areas of making emissions cleaner, improving fuel economy and electrifying our products. We want to attain the targets faster and at a higher level than anyone else, and we want to do so with our original technologies. Toward this end, we have decided to introduce a China-exclusive electric model in 2018, and we will further accelerate our initiatives in electrifying our products. Including the introduction of CR-V Hybrid, which we unveiled today, we will continue accommodating the needs of our Chinese customers by pursuing the electrification of mobility products in China speedily.—Yasuhide Mizuno/ President of Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
