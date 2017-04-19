« GKN Driveline presents fully integrated compact eDrive system in Shanghai; less weight, lower cost, easier integration | Main | Toyota North America unveils hydrogen-fuel-cell heavy-duty truck proof-of-concept; twin Mirai fuel cell stacks »

Honda unveils new CR-V Hybrid SUV at Auto Shanghai 2017

19 April 2017

Honda staged the world premiere of the new CR-V Hybrid at Auto Shanghai 2017. The CR-V Hybrid is equipped with the Honda Sport Hybrid i-MMD two-motor hybrid system (earlier post).

Moreover, the CR-V Hybrid comes loaded with a full complement of features including the Honda SENSING suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies. The CR-V Hybrid is scheduled to go on sale in China in the second half of 2017 from Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., Ltd.

Honda plans to begin sales of a new electric vehicle, developed as a China-exclusive model, in 2018.