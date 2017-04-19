« Baidu opening up its autonomous driving platform; leveraging AI capabilities | Main | Toyota R&D study finds drivers show significantly more gray matter in brain regions than non-drivers »

Bentley brings electric EXP 12 Speed 6e concept to Auto Shanghai

19 April 2017

Bentley brought its electic EXP 12 Speed 6e concept, first unveiled at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show last month (earlier post), to Auto Shanghai. The concept showcases the British brand’s ambition to define the electric luxury segment and will allow Bentley to gauge public opinion and customer feedback to help shape its future luxury strategy.

Bentley is fully committed to China—it is a vital market for us. We are focusing on developing an electric model in the future which will meet the luxury mobility needs of customers here and right around the world. —Wolfgang Dürheimer, chairman and chief executive of Bentley Motors

Bentley’s vision is for customers to benefit from high-speed inductive charging and provide a range sufficient for grand touring requirements. An electric Bentley would, for example, be able to drive between London and Paris or Milan and Monaco on a single charge and the on board experience will be enhanced for both driver and passenger thanks to the integration of state-of-the-art technology.

Bentley believes that the concept will open discussions with luxury car buyers of the future—millennials, members of Generation C and the rising affluent in developing economies—to understand the desired expectations from a future electric luxury car ownership experience.

The luxury brand’s electric car strategy includes the introduction of PHEV models across the Bentley model range over the next few years, starting with the Bentayga in 2018.