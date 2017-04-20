« Researchers uncover mechanism behind oil synthesis in algae | Main | MG Motor introduces E-motion concept electric car at Shanghai »
Continental introduces new e-axle at Shanghai; to begin production of 48V mHEV system in China this year
20 April 2017
At Auto Shanghai 2017, Continental showcased a new compact, lightweight electrical axle drive. Weighing around 75 kilograms (165 pounds), the axle drive has a maximum output of up to 150 kW, a maximum torque of 400 N·m and overall dimensions of 400x500x320 millimeters.
Continental says that this product is a key component allowing Chinese vehicle manufacturers to expand the range of electric vehicles especially in the mid-size class. The axle module will be manufactured in China.
This year will also see Continental launch production of its 48-volt “people’s hybrid” system in the Chinese market.
Continental also introduced a new generation of advanced driver assistance cameras featuring an integrated high-pressure water pump for cleaning the lenses in the event of soiling.
