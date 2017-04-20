« Velodyne introduces new low-cost fixed-laser solid-state LiDAR for autonomous driving and ADAS applications | Main

EMS develops new H2 storage system targeting refueling stations

20 April 2017

EMS, a German-Dutch engineering company with roots in the nuclear industry, is developing a new hydrogen storage system. The EMS storage solution, designed to store more than 1000 kg H 2 at a nominal working pressure of 500 bar, contains high-strength lightweight composite (CFRP) pressure vessels (type 4) which will be embedded in standard containers to serve at H 2 fueling stations.

With the new system, EMS will add an innovative solution to the emerging H 2 infrastructure business.