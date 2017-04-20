Green Car Congress  
Home Topics Archives About Contact  RSS Headlines

« Velodyne introduces new low-cost fixed-laser solid-state LiDAR for autonomous driving and ADAS applications | Main

Print this post

EMS develops new H2 storage system targeting refueling stations

20 April 2017

EMS, a German-Dutch engineering company with roots in the nuclear industry, is developing a new hydrogen storage system. The EMS storage solution, designed to store more than 1000 kg H2 at a nominal working pressure of 500 bar, contains high-strength lightweight composite (CFRP) pressure vessels (type 4) which will be embedded in standard containers to serve at H2 fueling stations.

Illustration_ems_develops_new_hydrogen_storage_system

With the new system, EMS will add an innovative solution to the emerging H2 infrastructure business.

Hydrogen will become part of the energy mix of the future, for energy storage as well as for global emission-free mobility. Hydrogen fueling is not only a topic for individual transportation but will be of particular attraction for busses, trains and heavy duty transport applications.

—EMS Managing Director Pieter Folkers

April 20, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Green Car Congress © 2017 BioAge Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved. | Home | BioAge Group