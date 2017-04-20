« Velodyne introduces new low-cost fixed-laser solid-state LiDAR for autonomous driving and ADAS applications | Main
EMS develops new H2 storage system targeting refueling stations
20 April 2017
EMS, a German-Dutch engineering company with roots in the nuclear industry, is developing a new hydrogen storage system. The EMS storage solution, designed to store more than 1000 kg H2 at a nominal working pressure of 500 bar, contains high-strength lightweight composite (CFRP) pressure vessels (type 4) which will be embedded in standard containers to serve at H2 fueling stations.
With the new system, EMS will add an innovative solution to the emerging H2 infrastructure business.
Hydrogen will become part of the energy mix of the future, for energy storage as well as for global emission-free mobility. Hydrogen fueling is not only a topic for individual transportation but will be of particular attraction for busses, trains and heavy duty transport applications.—EMS Managing Director Pieter Folkers
