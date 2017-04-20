« USC team demonstrates novel hydrogen storage system; amine reforming of methanol | Main | LG Chem launches range of residential Li-ion battery systems in North America »

Print this post

Fastned expands fast-charging network into Germany; “die Autowende”

20 April 2017

The Netherlands-based Fastned, which plans to build a European network of fast-charging stations has acquired its first 14 locations in Germany. At these locations Fastned will build and operate stations with multiple fast chargers to charge the next generation of EVs at power levels of 150 kW to 350 kW. These will be the first of such stations in Germany that are accessible to all car brands, and where EVs can be charged with up to 500 kilometers of range in just 15 minutes.

Fastned says it will open the stations before the launch of major new electric cars from OEMs such as Audi, Volkswagen, Porsche, Tesla and Jaguar.

Fastned is concessionaire for 201 fast charging stations along Dutch highways and already has 60 stations operational. At these locations Fastned sells electricity to electric drivers. For the last two years Fastned has shown consistent rapid growth of around 10% month-on-month.

Fastned has been working on the development of locations outside the Netherlands for some time. For the realization of its fast charging stations Fastned approaches (local) authorities and private parties which have high-quality locations close to the highway. In the coming months the charging company expects to sign more locations in Germany as well as in other countries. By doing so Fastned takes concrete steps towards the development of a pan-European fast charging network in which all electric cars can fast charge.

We are witnessing the start of the ‘Autowende’, from fossil to electric. This is accompanied by the start of a transition from petrol stations to fast-charging stations where electric cars can charge super fast and continue their journey. Fastned is building a pan-European network of fast charging stations that will provide freedom to drivers of electric cars to travel across Europe. As charging speeds increase, charging will become like refuelling your car, and fast charging stations will be the petrol stations of the future. —Michiel Langezaal, CEO Fastned

For the German locations, Fastned is cooperating with the municipality of Limburg, hotel chain Van der Valk and property developer Lutzenberger Projektentwicklung (Lu.pe).