MG Motor introduces E-motion concept electric car at Shanghai

20 April 2017

UK-based MG Motor unveiled the MG E-motion at Auto Shanghai 2017. The modular architecture platform developed in-house delivers 0-100 km/h in less than four seconds, with a range of more than 500 km (311 miles).

In addition to the E-motion concept, the brand unveiled a fully-customized version of the MG ZS compact SUV. Worldwide, the MG ZS has logged upwards of 20,000 registrations every month, the company said.

For the MG brand, this has helped to drive a 76% increase in year-on-year sales figures, alongside a 51% increase in sales compared to the previous quarter.

MG Motor is a subsidiary of SAIC Motor UK, which is owned by Shanghai-based SAIC Motor. All MGs currently are assembled in China.