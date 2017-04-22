« Jeep Yuntu PHEV concept debuts at Shanghai | Main

Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell drivers log more than 2 million miles

22 April 2017

Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell drivers have accumlulated more than two million miles on the roads and highways of both Southern and Northern California. These fuel cell CUVs have replaced approximately 760 tons of CO 2 emissions that would have been emitted by vehicles of similar size and capability. Hyundai has delivered more than 140 Tucson Fuel Cell crossovers since its introduction as the first mass-produced fuel cell in the US market in 2014.

Hyundai service engineers, with permission from vehicle owners, receive periodic mileage updates from Tucson Fuel Cell vehicles in Southern California, allowing them to calculate cumulative mileage totals as needed to assess fuel cell stack maintenance status.

The Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell CUV has an estimated driving range of 265 miles between fill-ups. Both fuel cell driving range and vehicle performance are minimally affected by either extreme hot or cold ambient temperatures, giving owners an extra measure of peace of mind as they go about their day. The Tucson Fuel Cell can be refilled with hydrogen in less than five minutes, about the same time as a typical gasoline vehicle.