Hyundai launches new subscription program for Ioniq Electric

21 April 2017

Hyundai Motor America launched its new “Ioniq Unlimited+” electric vehicle subscription program for California residents. This innovative program offers a carefree way to drive Hyundai’s newest zero-emission, eco-focused vehicle; the 2017 Ioniq Electric. (Earlier post.)

Electric shoppers in California are now able to select one fixed payment for a 36-month term. No other manufacturer currently offers this kind of subscription option for their battery-electric vehicle offerings. Hyundai designed the entire process to be transparent, stress-free and enjoyable. The monthly payment includes:

$0 initiation fee after rebate

Hassle-free transaction

Initial tax, title, license and fees (except California sales tax)

Unlimited mileage (no mileage penalties)

Electric charging reimbursement

Scheduled maintenance

Vehicle wear items

Ioniq Unlimited+ provides zero initiation costs after rebate, where the customers’ initial $2,500 down payment is offset by the California electric vehicle rebate. This initiation fee includes all taxes (except California sales tax) and dealer charges, as well as the first monthly payment. The remaining monthly subscription payment is based simply on the Ioniq Electric model chosen.

Ioniq Unlimited+ Subscription Ioniq Electric Trims Monthly payment Electric $275 + tax Limited $305 + tax Limited w/ Ultimate Package $365 + tax

Ioniq Unlimited+, besides offering a single-payment method, includes an online buying experience, where customers can select the exact vehicle from their preferred dealer’s inventory and preview the all-inclusive monthly payment online. Once they complete a credit application and are approved, they go directly to the dealership to complete the purchase. At the dealer, the shopper just signs a few forms and drives away in an Ioniq Electric. The tax, title, license, and dealer fees are included. Equally important to many EV customers, the Ioniq Electric will be HOV-sticker eligible, allowing Ioniq drivers to use carpool lanes on their daily travels.

There are no mileage penalties during the 36-month subscription period. The program also includes reimbursement for electricity used by the owner, based on the number of miles driven, up to the first 50,000 miles. This electricity credit will be applied directly to the owners’ subsequent monthly payment, for immediate monetary benefit to the customer.

All service, maintenance and wear items on the Ioniq Electric are also included during the first 50,000 miles, further enhancing the worry-free experience.

The Ioniq Electric initially will be available to Los Angeles/Orange/Riverside county residents only, expanding to Northern California and San Diego later this year. The Ioniq Unlimited+ subscription program is only available to California residents.

For those customers who are interested in a more traditional buying experience, a direct purchasing option is available for the Ioniq Electric. The purchasing options include Hyundai’s industry-leading Lifetime Battery Warranty and America’s Best Warranty for the entire Ioniq powertrain, to the original purchaser.