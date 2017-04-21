« Clemson research developing integrated modeling and control systems to reduce particulates from GDI engines | Main

Saint Jean Carbon graphene battery Phase One results show graphene anode outperforming graphite

21 April 2017

Saint Jean Carbon (earlier post) announced the results of the first phase of its three-phase graphene battery project. Although very preliminary at this point, the graphene battery has outperformed the graphite battery, as demonstrated by a greater discharge capacity of approximately 30%. Both batteries were made with the same material, battery “A” graphite anode and “B” graphene anode.

The theoretical capacity of the graphite anode was 372 mAh/g, while the theoretical capacity of the graphene anode was700 mAh/g.

Over 100 cycles, the discharge capacity for the graphite was 200 to 220 mAh/g and for the graphene 310 to 330 mAh/g.

The testing procedures charged to 3V at 500 mA/g and discharged to 0.05V at 100 mA/g. Neither the graphite nor graphene were optimized so the variations in the results need to be further tested.

The challenges are now to see if the performance will hold up when scaled up. Both the graphite and graphene must now be enhanced to create the best possible material for the anode. From there; scale up the size of the half cells and eventually to a full cell.

Phase two is the construction of a pouch cell with function lights for demonstration purposes; the company is expecting the results sometime in the next 8 weeks. The preparation of the cells and test were all managed by Graffana Inc of Waterloo Ontario. The raw material was sourced from a third party.