« SunLine Transit receives $12.5M for five H2-powered buses, H2 generating station in Coachella Valley | Main | DLR developing novel thermochemical air conditioning unit for fuel cell and battery-electric vehicles »

Print this post

Dongfeng Motor to use Visteon SmartCore cockpit domain controller; third SmartCore win

21 April 2017

China’s second largest vehicle manufacturer, Dongfeng Motor, has selected Visteon’s SmartCore cockpit domain controller technology (earlier post) for a future domestic Chinese light vehicle program. This will be Visteon’s first SmartCore application in China, the company’s largest market and the world’s biggest automotive market.

With the average number of ECUs in high-end vehicles more than doubling over the past decade, it is essential to more efficiently manage the increasing cost and complexity of in-vehicle electronics. (Earlier post.) SmartCore combines previously separate instrument clusters, head-up displays (HUD) and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) domains on a one-chip, multi-domain controller featuring a single integrated human-machine interface (HMI)..

Visteon will supply the SmartCore domain controller, with an integrated center information display and thin-film transistor (TFT) instrument cluster display, for a high-line variant of a high-volume Dongfeng light vehicle scheduled for production starting in 2018. Visteon also will supply a reconfigurable instrument cluster and infotainment system for other variants of the vehicle.

Visteon is the first supplier offering an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller approach that can independently operate the infotainment system, instrument cluster and potentially other features on one System on Chip (SoC).

This is Visteon’s third new business award for SmartCore. Visteon is scheduled to launch the first SmartCore-based solution in 2018 for a European vehicle manufacturer. Earlier this year, Visteon announced a second SmartCore program (earlier post), also with a European automaker, offering instrument cluster and infotainment features and expanding the platform to high-end applications with a 3-D display and augmented reality head-up display capabilities.

Visteon is well-positioned to lead the consolidation of electronic control units in the cockpit space, and we are in active dialogue with several more automakers in China and elsewhere around the world to adopt this technology in their vehicles. —Sachin Lawande, Visteon president and CEO

The SmartCore architecture is fully scalable and cyber-secured through virtualization of the different cores and controlled firewalls. This enables independent functional domains with different levels of ASIL requirements—initially driver information and infotainment—while future domains can be added to operate separately and securely.

SmartCore is designed to integrate infotainment, instrument clusters, information displays, head-up displays, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and connectivity, providing a foundation for the evolution to autonomous driving.