Jeep Yuntu PHEV concept debuts at Shanghai

22 April 2017

At the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show, Jeep unveiled the new plug-in hybrid Yuntu SUV Concept (without giving much detail about the powertrain itself). Yuntu is targeting the Chinese market. SUVs are the fastest-growing segment in China; Jeep said that the Yuntu Concept showcases the potential for the Jeep brand to keep expanding in the country.

Yuntu has an all-electric range of approximately 65 km (40.4 miles) and can be charged wirelessly, according to Jeep; an accompanying drone can scan the road ahead.

China has become the number one market for Jeep outside of the US. Jeep’s lineup in China includes the Renegade, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, Wrangler and Wrangler Unlimited.

Jeep began production for the Jeep Cherokee in China at the GAC Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Co., Ltd. (GAC FCA) Changsha plant in 2015. In April 2016, the Jeep Renegade began rolling off the assembly line at the new Guangzhou plant of GAC FCA. As a joint effort between GAC and FCA, the facility was built with production capacity to build 160,000 vehicles a year.