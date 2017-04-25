« Mercedes-Benz extends Croove private-car-sharing service to Berlin | Main | DRIVEN consortium to test Level 4 autonomous fleet in UK in 2019 »

Continental testing eHorizon-based swarm weather service

25 April 2017

Continental, in partnership with the French national weather service Météo-France, is testing a swarm weather service based on its eHorizon technology. eHorizon makes advanced use of navigation data for controlling vehicle systems to enable intelligent and safe vehicle navigation. The aim is to inform drivers of traffic conditions in advance to increase safety, convenience and efficiency. (Earlier post.)

Vehicles equipped with eHorizon.Weather supply exact weather information to optimize short-term forecasts and integrate real-time, location-specific weather data to alert drivers in advance of critical weather conditions. Continental is currently testing eHorizon.Weather in more than 200 vehicles in France to adapt and further improve the technology through direct user feedback.

With this connected fleet, Continental is creating an open test field for mobility services to test different applications for connected vehicles in a real driving environment, and is also expanding its connections with new partnerships. Alongside the eHorizon.Weather, for example, data concerning predictive maintenance can be analyzed.

Together with Météo-France, we are working on a range of mobility services for more safety, efficiency and convenience. By integrating information from our vehicle sensors with external data to bring real-time weather warnings to vehicles, the joint solution eHorizon.Weather is helping here particularly well. —Jean-Yves Le-Gall, Design & Innovation Manager in Continental´s Interior Division

The eHorizon.Weather technology uses existing connected vehicle architecture such as windshield wiper sensors, fog lights, or ABS and ESP to obtain data on temperature, air pressure and visibility or information on road conditions.

This data is then loaded to the Continental backend via integrated telematics units and is processed by Météo-France. This allows the weather service to improve the service it provides and send location-specific weather warnings back to vehicles in real time where they reach the driver’s attention with the help of an interactive road map that integrates safety-relevant and other information, such as places of interest.

Within the meaning of a holistic human-machine interface, drivers are not only informed of critical road conditions visually, but also acoustically via voice prompt. This ensures that information reaches drivers in advance so that they can adapt their driving style to suit weather conditions such as heavy rain and snow, storms or icy roads. At the same time, they can either acknowledge the instructions given by the interactive road map or give the all-clear once they have passed the section of road with the issued weather warning.

The vehicle swarm records data at the precise location of the weather event and makes it available in the cloud. Météo-France is able to expand its conventional weather monitoring methods (satellites, radars, weather stations, etc.) thanks to eHorizon.Weather.

This produces a swarm intelligence, which improves the quality of short-term weather forecasts (0 to 3 hours) and the effectiveness of severe weather warning systems. At the same time, the weather service obtains vital information allowing it to continuously enhance its weather knowledge and develop innovative warning methods.

For private and professional drivers, eHorizon.Weather also represents a significant gain in safety and convenience. Receiving the information in advance about hazardous road sections can reduce the risk of traffic accidents and ensures that drivers are more vigilant. Weather forecasts for the target destination and a weather-based route allow drivers to optimize their journey planning. This means that the solution is also of interest to fleet operators and drivers of two-wheeled vehicles. In France, the innovative solution recently won the Auto Moto Innovation Award 2016.