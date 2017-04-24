Green Car Congress  
DOE: US plug-in vehicle sales increased 40% in 2016 to ~160K units

24 April 2017

The first full year of sales for mass-market plug-in vehicles in the US was 2011; nearly 18,000 plug-in vehicles were sold. Sales of plug-in electric vehicles have grown nearly each year since, increasing nine-fold to a record high of about 160,000 units in 2016, according to figures gathered by the US Department of Energy (DOE).

All-electric vehicles (EV) have outsold plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) each of the past three years.

Fotw974
Source: DOE. Click to enlarge.

