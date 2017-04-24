« Sugar-derived levulinic esters and cyclic ether show superior anti-knock quality to Euro95 reference gasoline | Main | Global Bioenergies successfully scales up renewable isobutene process in Leuna Demo plant »
Toyota and Net Impact announce 3 finalists of Next Generation Mobility Challenge
24 April 2017
Net Impact, a global community of students and professionals who aspire to be effective drivers of social and environmental change, and Toyota announced the 3 finalists of the Next Generation Mobility Challenge. Launched in 2015, the Next Generation Mobility Challenge is a national competition from Toyota, the Toyota Mobility Foundation and Net Impact to inspire millennials to develop solutions for critical mobility needs in local communities and around the world.
The finalists were selected based on project design, feasibility and social impact by a panel of judges from the two organizations.
The winning team will be announced in early summer. The team will be offered summer internships at Toyota, funded by the Toyota Mobility Foundation, which was established to address mobility challenges around the world. Additionally, the winners may be considered for funding to bring their solution to life from the Toyota Mobility Foundation.
The finalists’ pitch concepts and student team members are:
“The Hub”: A carpooling concept based in school communities that would be more efficient than public transit and allow commuting parents to spend more time with their families.
Sam Anderson, BFA in Interaction Design, California College of the Arts
Nisha Pathak, Masters in Information Management and Systems, UC Berkeley
Daniel Quon, MBA in Design Strategy, California College of the Arts
“Project Mobius”: A company-sponsored employee transportation system for low-income individuals to help them acquire and retain jobs while boosting employee loyalty and reducing environmental impact.
Andrew Gelfman, Computer Science/Engineering undergraduate, University of Colorado
Carrie Cardona, Architecture undergraduate, University of Colorado
Wenjin Li, Mechanical Engineering undergraduate, University of Colorado
“Para Pickup”: A service that gives people with disabilities safe, affordable and flexible ways to get home, improving on current options which can be inflexible and slow.
Sally Xia, Masters in Digital Media, Georgia Tech
Riley Keen, Masters in Industrial Design, Georgia Tech
Pranav Nair, Masters in Industrial and Product Design, Georgia Tech
Kris Weng, BS in Mechanical Engineering, Georgia Tech
Members of the public can vote for their favorite by watching videos of the solutions through 26 April.
