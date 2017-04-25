« Ford Mustang was the top-selling sports car in the world in 2016; strong surge in exports | Main | Continental testing eHorizon-based swarm weather service »

Mercedes-Benz extends Croove private-car-sharing service to Berlin

25 April 2017

Four months after the launch of a successful pilot phase in Munich, Mercedes-Benz is gradually rolling out its Croove private car-sharing platform (earlier post) in other major German cities. The service began availability in Berlin in mid-April. The platform continues to be open to vehicles of all makes.

Using the app or website, renters can find a private vehicle in Berlin that meets their specifications and price expectations. They are not tied to rental stations in fixed locations and can be certain of being given the exact model of car requested. Owners who rent out their vehicle, meanwhile, are able to optimize their car’s rate of usage while earning some extra money.

Coinciding with the Berlin launch, the Croove app is now available for Android users also. The website has been refreshed and includes some new functionality such as the ability to upload and manage vehicle information, as well as to manage bookings, via a web browser.

Owners create an online profile with the details of their vehicle, including any optional equipment. The person renting out their vehicle can set their own price or Croove can help with this to balance supply and demand. Vehicles must be in good condition and no more than 15 years old. Renters (minimum age 21, must hold a valid driving licence) simply have to register and then they can contact vehicle owners via the app or website and arrange appointments. It is possible to either collect the vehicle in person or pay extra for a pickup and delivery service. In future, Croove intends to make keyless access possible. Payment is made electronically via the app.