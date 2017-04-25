« DOE: US plug-in vehicle sales increased 40% in 2016 to ~160K units | Main

Ford Mustang was the top-selling sports car in the world in 2016; strong surge in exports

25 April 2017

Ford Mustang, the top-selling sports car in the US over the last 50 years, became best-selling sports car in the world in 2016, according to Ford analysis of IHS Markit global automotive registration data in the sports car segment.

More than 150,000 Mustangs were sold in 2016, according to IHS Markit new vehicle registration data. Overall global sales increased 6% over 2015, fueled by international market growth up 101% with almost 45,000 Mustang vehicles sold outside the United States.

Mustang’s ascension to best-selling sports car in the world in 2016 was driven largely by continued global rollout that saw big sales gains in Germany and China, as well as the car’s introduction to smaller nations such as New Caledonia, Gibraltar and Bonaire.

Since launching in China in 2015, Mustang has become the best-selling sports car in the world’s biggest auto market. Sales in 2016 were up 74% over 2015, according to IHS Markit new vehicle registrations.

Ford’s data shows more than 395,000 sixth-generation Mustangs have been produced at Flat Rock Assembly Plant since 2015 and of that, 98,000 have been shipped to customers outside of the United States. From 2015 to 2016, Ford doubled the percentage of exports to 17.5% and the company expects export growth to continue, reaching 30% for the 2017 Mustang.

Mustang is now available in 140 countries across all continents other than Antarctica. This year, availability of the 2018 Mustang will expand to six new countries, including Brazil, the Palau Islands and the Ivory Coast, with three additional markets announced later.

For 2018, worldwide Mustang fans will see a more athletic look highlighted by new front and rear design, more advanced technologies such as an available 12-inch all-digital instrument panel, and the availability of improved performance features such as an all-new 10-speed automatic transmission, MagneRide damping system and new active valve performance exhaust system.