« Neste to use May Day doughnut fat for renewable diesel feedstock | Main | thyssenkrupp opens new development center for powertrain technology in China »

Print this post

Toyota, KDDI and Tokyo Hire-Taxi Association begin verification testing for connected taxis; big data for new services

25 April 2017

In Japan, Toyota Motor Corporation and KDDI Corporation, together with the Tokyo Hire-Taxi Association (THTA), have begun verification testing on data collection for making connected taxis a reality. Such taxis, by communicating with data centers, are expected to make possible new services that will, among others, improve taxi-customer convenience and support taxi drivers.

The verification testing, which will center on the collection and analysis of data from taxis in the Tokyo metropolitan area, is being done to clarify technical requirements for taxi-related connected services and to enable practical application of large volumes of driving data.

In the verification testing, big data generated through real-time collection of both driving video and vehicle data—captured by Toyota’s data-transmission TransLog driving recorder installed in taxis and transmitted via KDDI’s LTE network—will be analyzed to determine the needs of communications networks for connected taxis.

The testing is also aimed at enhancing the functions of a mobility services platform being established by Toyota, for which it will, among others, mark the start of technical studies for the generation of dynamic maps that cover the state of congestion of individual traffic lanes and the existence of roadway obstacles.

Toyota will installing data-transmission TransLog drive recorders in 500 taxis in the Tokyo metropolitan area and handle the real-time collection of driving video and vehicle data. The automaker will analyze the data, seeking to enhance the functions of the mobility services platform Toyota is establishing; to develop new services for taxi business operators; and to develop next-generation taxis.

KDDI will provide SIM cards to be installed in the TransLog drive recorders and provide a high-quality 4G LTE network. KDDI will confirm network quality in vehicle-data processing and conduct studies on the necessary requirements of next-generation networks.

THTA will select the 500 taxis to be used in the verification testing and coordinate with taxi business operators.

To maintain stable, high-quality data communications between vehicle onboard data communication devices and data clouds, Toyota and KDDI have partnered to establish a global communications platform. Meanwhile, THTA is pursuing various activities that will allow the provision of better services for taxi business operators and taxi users.

Toyota, KDDI and THTA intend to conduct other verification testing and technological development in the future as well toward the development of next-generation taxis and new services.