ABB to provide fast charging technology in UK for electric buses; opportunity charging

26 April 2017

ABB has won a contract to supply electric bus charging infrastructure for a fleet of Volvo electric buses that will be operated by Transdev Blazefield in the UK from 2018. ABB will supply three HVC 300P charging stations and an electricity substation for installation at a bus station serving Harrogate, a historic spa town in northern England.

The contract is the first electric bus project in the UK that will use OppCharge for opportunity charging, where buses are charged while they wait at bus stops at the end of the line equipped with fast-charging infrastructure.

Charging will take only three to six minutes, eliminating the need to wait for long charging periods. As well as enabling zero emission public transport, opportunity charging allows the size of batteries on board the electric buses to be reduced. This reduces the overall weight of the buses and therefore improves energy efficiency of the bus network.

The buses will connect automatically to ABB’s HVC 300P chargers, which feature an overhead charging mast that charges via the buses’ on-board pantographs. A key advantage is that the HVC 300P units are compatible with the OppCharge interface, so will be compatible with other brands and models of electric buses that use opportunity charging.