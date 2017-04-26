« ASTM releases new high-octane fuel standard D8067-17 to support development of more efficient engines | Main | Toyota begins trial operation of hybrid power generation system: SOFCs plus micro turbines »

BMW introduces most powerful diesel in a 5 Series model

26 April 2017

BMW is expanding the new generation of its highly successful 5 Series, with the addition of another M Performance model. The new BMW M550d xDrive is fitted with the most powerful 6-cylinder diesel engine ever offered in a BMW 5 Series model.

Multi-stage turbocharging with four turbochargers delivers high output—294 kW/400 hp—and powerful torque—760 N·m—combined with impressive efficiency of 5.9 l/100 km (40 mpg US).

BMW xDrive delivers intelligent all-wheel drive system with rear-wheel orientation for characteristic M Performance driving dynamics and supreme driving performance in all conditions.