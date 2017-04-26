« Waymo adding 500 more Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Minivans to self-driving program; early rider program | Main | Continental Powertrain: dual focus on electrification and efficient ICE; boosting electric drive spending by €300M by 2021 »

Mobileye to generate, share, and utilize vision data for crowdsourced mapping with Nissan

26 April 2017

Mobileye has entered into an agreement with Nissan Motor to generate anonymized, crowd-sourced data to create next-generation precision maps utilizing Mobileye’s Road Experience Management (REM) data generation technology. The maps will be used as a source of localization, foresight, and redundancy in order to enable safe, robust autonomous vehicles in the future.

The agreement is the next step after successful proof-of-concept work in 2016 that culminated in Mobileye’s REM mapping technology being utilized in Nissan’s recent autonomous vehicle demonstration in London. It extends an important technology relationship, the most recent example being ProPILOT, Nissan’s system that utilizes significant Mobileye technology to enable single-lane highway driving with autonomous control of steering, acceleration, and braking functions.

The new agreement furthers an inclusive approach, as data from multiple automakers can be merged to create the most scalable, robust, geographically-diverse, and rapidly-updating RoadBook in a low-cost, efficient manner.