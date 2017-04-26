« Landi Renzo USA to offer MY 2018 F-150 with CNG; 50,000-mile warranty | Main

Print this post

NEVS and ICONIQ form a joint vehicle development partnership

26 April 2017

NEVS and ICONIQ Motors will develop future vehicles under each brand. ICONIQ’s vehicles will be manufactured in the NEVS’ joint venture manufacturing facility in Tianjin, China, while NEVS will use both its production facilities, in Tianjin and Trollhättan. As both core members of the Tianjin THT EV Eco-system, NEVS and ICONIQ Motors will strive to benefit from their respective strengths to bring high-quality electric vehicles to the Chinese market and the rest of the world.

Both companies will cooperate on the development of shared technology for their future vehicles to maximize industrial synergies.

The manufacturing plant in Tianjin is currently under construction according to international standards to ensure premium quality. It was granted the ninth EV Manufacturing license by the Chinese Government in January 2017.

ICONIQ Motors is a new electric vehicle brand that has formed a strong alliance with boutique supercar manufacturer W Motors. The newly unveiled model SEVEN is ICONIQ’s first fully electric vehicle targeting the Premium MPV market. ICONIQ Motors also has plans to introduce more models on the same platform in the future.

The first NEVS’ car to market will be the 9-3 Sedan EV in China, potentially followed by other 9-3 models before the global launch of the NEVS EV Commuter in 2020.