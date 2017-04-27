« NEVS and ICONIQ form a joint vehicle development partnership | Main | New Volvo XC60 in production in Torslanda, Sweden; PHEV model top of range »

EPA opens 2017 Request for Proposals for $11M in diesel emissions reduction funding DERA

27 April 2017

EPA is announcing $11 million in competitive grant funding for the Diesel Emissions Reductions Act (DERA) Clean Diesel Funding Assistance Program. The Program is soliciting proposals nationwide for projects that achieve significant reductions in diesel emissions in terms of tons of pollution produced and exposure, particularly from fleets operating in areas designated by the Administrator as poor air quality areas.

Eligible diesel vehicles, engines and equipment include:

School buses

Class 5 – Class 8 heavy-duty highway vehicles

Locomotive engines

Marine engines

Non-road engines, equipment or vehicles used in construction, handling of cargo (including at ports or airports), agriculture, mining or energy production (including stationary generators and pumps).

Grant funds may be used for clean diesel projects including:

EPA-verified technologies or certified engine configurations

California Air Resources Board (CARB) EXIT-verified technologies or certified engines Idle-reduction technologies that are EPA-verified

Aerodynamic technologies and low rolling resistance tires that are EPA-verified

Early engine, vehicle, or equipment replacements with certified engine configurations

Funds awarded under this program cannot be used to fund emission reductions mandated by federal law. Equipment for testing emissions or fueling infrastructure is not eligible for funding.