HKG and Pininfarina introduce two more microturbine range extended EVs; graphene-enhanced LTO batteries

27 April 2017

At Auto Shanghai 2017, China-based Hybrid Kinetic Group (HK), with its partner Pininfarina, introduced two more microturbine range-extended electric vehicles: the five-seat K550 and 7-seat K750 SUVs. These join the luxury sedan H600, introduced earlier this year at the Geneva show (earlier post), making a family of three.

Hybrid Kinetic Group developed the 91 kg, 60 kW micro-turbine generator, which can use a variety of fuels, including gasoline, diesel, ethanol, natural gas, propane, or bio-fuels. The unit is composed of less than 40 parts. HKG intends for customers to configure the range extender to use the fuel of their preference based on regional fuel supplies and costs.







HK Microturbine Electric Generator Range Extender Click to enlarge.

The microturbine generator range extender has a life expectancy of 50,000 hours and a maintenance interval of 10,000 hours. The graphene-enhanced LTO battery pack features high power and high-C charging/discharging. The 30 kWh battery pack used in the vehicles has a lifespan of 50,000 DOD charging cycles, HK says.

HK Group is also developing graphene lithium sulfur batteries.

HK and Pininfarina signed a 46-month cooperation agreement in February 2017 for the joint design, development, and manufacturing of a series of HK electric drivetrain concept vehicles.