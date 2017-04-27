« Sendyne introduces first isolation monitor for EVs and HEVs capable of detecting potential electrical hazards during dynamic operation | Main | Panasonic opens its first automotive lithium-ion battery factory in China »

Hyundai Mobis develops compact, integrated 48V mild hybrid system

27 April 2017

Automotive supplier Hyundai Mobis has developed the core technologies of a compact, integrated 48V mild hybrid system. Hyundai Mobis developed the “converter integrated 48V battery system” on its own and it is making the final preparations for mass-production scheduled for next year.

Hyundai Mobis integrated the converter and the battery system—formerly applied separately—into one system. The company not only reduced the weight, volume and cost of the system but also improved cooling efficiency.

The Hyundai Mobis 48V system meets ECE-R100 (Economic Commission of Europe – Regulation 100) requirements. R100 addresses the safety requirements specific to the electric power train of on-road vehicles including rechargeable battery systems.

In addition to the converter integrated battery system, Hyundai Mobis developed the inverter integrated starter & generator, which is the driving component of 48V; MDPS (Motor-Driven Power Steering); iMEB (Integrated Mobis Electronic Brake); and the electric compressor, and it is now verifying the performance through ongoing tests.

Unlike more powerful high-voltage hybrid vehicles with a separate drive motor, the 48V Mild HEV can improve fuel efficiency by more than 15% by simply replacing the starter & generator of the existing internal combustion engine vehicle. It is attributable to its simple power assistance, and the improvements made by the regenerative braking and ISG (Idle Stop & Go) function.

Swiss investment company UBS forecasts that t478V mild hybrid systems will account for about 10% of all vehicles sold in 2025.

Hyundai Mobis is a global Tier-1 automotive supplier. It was established in 1977, and is headquartered in Seoul, Korea. R&D headquarters are in Korea and the company has 4 technical centers worldwide: in Germany, China, India and the US.