Panasonic opens its first automotive lithium-ion battery factory in China

27 April 2017

Panasonic Corporation has opened a new automotive lithium-ion prismatic battery cell factory in Dalian, China—the company’s first automotive battery cell production site in China.

Panasonic has provided automotive lithium-ion batteries to a number of auto manufacturers on a global basis—notably Tesla—and currently leads the automotive battery market. In response to further increase in the demand of high-performance automotive lithium-ion batteries, Panasonic not only increased production at Japanese sites but will also start automotive battery cell production in the United States in 2017.

The newly constructed factory in China is a new production facility of Panasonic Automotive Energy Dalian Co., Ltd., an automotive battery joint venture established between Panasonic and Dalian Levear Electric Co., Ltd. in February 2016.

Panasonic is targeting ¥2 trillion (US$18 billion) in sales for the overall automotive business, including infotainment systems and industrial devices, in the fiscal year 2019 (ending 31 March 2019) which marks the 100th anniversary of the company’s founding. Panasonic will develop the new factory into a core manufacturing site in China, and further strengthen its automotive battery business.