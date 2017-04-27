« HKG and Pininfarina introduce two more microturbine range extended EVs; graphene-enhanced LTO batteries | Main

Volkswagen introduces new Coasting 2.0 micro hybrid system and new natural gas engine at Vienna Motor Symposium

27 April 2017

At the 38th Vienna Motor Symposium Volkswagen is introducing a new, more fuel-efficient “Coasting - Engine off” micro hybrid system—which shuts off the engine completely—as well as a new, compact three-cylinder natural gas engine for the Polo.

Volkswagen is also highlighting its spectrum of efficiency and electrification solutions all the way to further optimized battery-powered propulsion as in the new e-Golf and the coming new MEB-based electric vehicles exemplified by its series of I.D. concepts.

Partially and fully electric drive systems form a key pillar of our drive system strategy. Our range of technology, especially that available for the Golf, now covers all customer preferences. The new 'Coasting - Engine off' micro hybrid system represents a low-cost level of electric-powered motoring on a 12-volt basis. —Friedrich Eichler, Head of Volkswagen Powertrain Development

Coasting - Engine off. In the new Golf TSI BlueMotion, which launches this summer, the system works in tandem with a model DQ200 DSG gearbox. In a speed range of up to 130 km/h (81 mph) it offers the driver hybrid-style characteristics: lift off the throttle, and the Golf can coast with the engine completely deactivated. The system reduces fuel consumption in practical use by up to 0.4 liters/100 km and compared to the current coasting function with the engine running by 0.2 liters/100 km.

This new Volkswagen system adds a compact lithium-ion battery to the 12-volt vehicle electrics, with the battery supplying the electric consumer units with power when coasting. A so-called Q-diode regulates the current flow between the lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries.

At the end of the coasting phase the Golf TSI BlueMotion’s engine, a highly efficient 1.5 TSI Evo, is started in one of several different ways, depending on driving speed and situation: using the starter, using the clutches of the DSG gearbox or in combined fashion using starter and clutch.

New e-Golf. In the middle of the electric power range is the plug-in hybrid concept of the Golf GTE4 and at its top end the 100% battery-powered drive system, such as Volkswagen is offering in the new e-Golf. In this latest upgrade the new e-Golf’s electric motor delivers 100 kW of power and 290 N·m of torque, 15 kW and 20 Nm respectively more than before.

The e-Golf now accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.6 seconds and its top speed has gone up by 10 km/h to 150 km/h (93 mph). Through improvements to the chemistry of its cells and to their structure, the capacity of the lithium-ion battery system has also been increased from 24.2 to 35.8 kWh. This results in an increase in range in the NEDC cycle from 190 km (118 miles) previously to now up to 300 km (186 miles).



High-voltage battery system of the new Volkswagen e-Golf. Click to enlarge.

All-electric architecture. Volkswagen is taking on the next big step in the switch to electric power using the all-electric architecture. The first model using this completely new drive system and connectivity architecture will be launched in 2020. The BUDD-e5, I.D.6 and I.D. BUZZ7 concept cars that the brand has already unveiled give a look ahead to the great potential of the new architecture.

CNG and lambda split process. Volkswagen has been represented in the marketplace with CNG engines since 2002. The new three-cylinder turbocharged engine with a cubic capacity of 1.0 liter and high torque of 66 kW (90 PS) that is being shown at the Vienna Motor Symposium is bivalent: it can be run on gasoline or CNG. In gas-powered mode it works in a particularly low-emission manner—and that applies both to CO 2 and NO x particulate emissions. The compact 1.0 TGI is a new engine specification for the small car class in the Volkswagen Group.



1.0 TGI engine with 66 kW / 90 PS. Click to enlarge.

A key factor in its low emissions is the optimum conversion of the methane in the exhaust gas. In order to bring the catalytic converter quickly up to operating temperature and keep it there, Volkswagen has developed a lambda split process.

During warm running and under low load two cylinders are fired using a rich mixture and one using a lean mixture. An important component of the technology here is the so-called lambda probe with no dew-point end. Thanks to electric heating, it is able to take up its regulating function within no more than ten seconds of a cold start, even if the exhaust gas and exhaust system still contain certain amounts of condensation.