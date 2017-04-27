« EPA opens 2017 Request for Proposals for $11M in diesel emissions reduction funding DERA | Main | California Assembly weighing integrating air pollution performance into GHG cap-and-trade »
New Volvo XC60 in production in Torslanda, Sweden; PHEV model top of range
27 April 2017
Production of Volvo Cars’ new XC60 mid-size SUV (earlier post) has begun at the company’s Torslanda plant in Sweden. The new car replaces Volvo’s highly-successful original XC60, which in the nine years since its launch became the bestselling premium mid-sized SUV in Europe with nearly a million units sold globally. The XC60 today represents around 30% of Volvo’s total global sales.
The XC60 is the fourth model based on Volvo’s in-house developed SPA vehicle architecture, following the introduction of the top-of-the-line 90 series in recent years.
The new XC60 offers Volvo’s award-winning T8 Twin Engine gasoline plug-in hybrid at the top of the powertrain range, delivering 407 hp and acceleration from 0-100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds.
|The new Volvo XC60 - T8 powertrain. Click to enlarge.
The new CleanZone four-zone climate system removes harmful pollutants and particles from outside the cabin to deliver Scandinavian-fresh air on the inside.
The new XC60 is fully-loaded with new technology. Steer Assist has been added to the ground-breaking City Safety system. A new safety system called Oncoming Lane Mitigation uses steer assist to help mitigate head-on collisions, while Volvo’s Blind Spot Indication System (BLIS) now uses Steer Assist functionality to reduce the risk of lane-changing collisions.
Pilot Assist, Volvo’s advanced semi-autonomous driver assistance system, which takes care of steering, acceleration and braking on well-marked roads up to 130 km/h, is available in the new XC60 as an option.
