BorgWarner 48V eBooster electrically driven compressor debuts on Daimler engine

28 April 2017

BorgWarner’ 48-volt eBooster electrically driven compressor is making its debut in Daimler’s latest 3.0-liter gasoline engine. The engine will feature the eBooster technology matched with a BorgWarner-supplied turbocharger to improve fuel efficiency, enhance low-end torque and deliver boost on demand without any perceptible turbo lag.

BorgWarner’s eBooster electrically driven compressor delivers boost on demand until the turbocharger takes over, improving boost at low engine speeds and nearly eliminating turbo lag. Featuring a brushless DC motor, durable samarium-cobalt magnets and highly efficient power electronics, the compact eBooster technology offers automakers flexible packaging options and can be adapted to a wide range of hybrid or combustion applications.

Our market-leading eBooster technology enables 6-cylinder engines to deliver the same performance and even more fun-to-drive experience as a much larger conventional V8. By enabling engine downsizing, eBooster technology improves fuel efficiency by 5 to 10 percent in combustion and hybrid vehicles. —Frédéric Lissalde, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Turbo Systems

Mass production of BorgWarner’s eBooster solution is currently ramping up with the innovative system launching first with three global automakers, including Daimler.